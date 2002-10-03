ABC gives Rules , Bonnie full run

ABC has picked up the last nine episodes of Tuesday-night comedies 8

Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and Life With Bonnie to

fill out a full 22-episode season for both.

The buy signifies ABC's confidence in and commitment to the two shows, which

have turned in strong performances in the first three weeks of the new season.

8 Simple Rules, airing at 8 p.m. EST, stars John Ritter, and Life

With Bonnie, airing at 9 p.m., stars Bonnie Hunt, who also created the

series and executives-produces it.

Both comedies are produced by Touchstone Television.