ABC gives Rules , Bonnie full run

ABC has picked up the last nine episodes of Tuesday-night comedies 8
Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and Life With Bonnie to
fill out a full 22-episode season for both.

The buy signifies ABC's confidence in and commitment to the two shows, which
have turned in strong performances in the first three weeks of the new season.

8 Simple Rules, airing at 8 p.m. EST, stars John Ritter, and Life
With Bonnie, airing at 9 p.m., stars Bonnie Hunt, who also created the
series and executives-produces it.

Both comedies are produced by Touchstone Television.