ABC gives NBC rare Thursday scare

Must-See ABC? Well, thanks to summer re-runs, NBC's normally potent Thursday lineup barely edged out ABC's competing schedule in adults 18-49.

Fueled by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Primetime Thursday, ABC (3.6 Nielsen rating/ 12 share in adults 18-49) came up just 8% below NBC (3.9/13 for shows including Friends and E.R.).

This was ABC's best Thursday delivery in this bracket in 12 weeks. With Primetime, ABC scored its largest advantage over E.R. in a year (4.5/14 vs. 3.5/11 in adults 18-49). In total viewers, ABC (2.8 million) took the crown, ahead of second-place CBS (8.6 million), which was bolstered by a repeat of C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation. - Susanne Ault