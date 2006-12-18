ABC Gives Kimmel Post Oscar Slot--Again

ABC is continuing to back its late-night horse, giving Jimmy Kimmel a cameo in a new comedy and a post-Academy Awards special for the second straight year.

The network continues to pound away on building the brand of Kimmel, who will make an appearance in the upcoming rookie sitcom In Case Of Emergency and also hosts Set For Life, which ABC is set to debut sometime in 2007.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Academy Awards will air Sunday night, February 25, after the Oscars and local news.

Kimmel will also have rookie Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres on the Tuesday prior to the Academy Awards.

Kimmel’s post-Oscar telecast this year drew 4 million viewers, the third-highest number ever for the show.

Kimmel’s show continues to gain traction for ABC, despite its unfriendly Nightline lead-in.

Buoyed by improving bookings, Kimmel’s increasing comfort level in the chair and the addition of Late Show with David Letterman alum Jill Leiderman as executive producer, the show is up 14% season-to-date in total viewers (1.82 million, up from 1.59 million).

