ABC Gives Karl National Security Beat

Jonathan Karl has been named to replace Martha Raddatz as ABC's national security correspondent.

Raddatz was named senior White House correspondent last month.

The beat seems a good fit. Karl has been covering the State Department since joining ABC News in 2003 and will continue to cover foreign affairs, intelligence and national security. Before that he spent seven years as a congressional correspondent at CNN.

ABC has been making a lot of news changes lately in the wake of the departure of Ted Koppel last month and the death of Peter Jennings earlier this year.



They include naming three anchors to replace Koppel at Nightline and two to succeed Jennings at World News Tonight, putting Michael Clemente in charge of all digital news products, upping George Stephanopoulos to chief D.C. correspondent, plus a number of other shifts and additions.