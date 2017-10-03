ABC Gives Full-Season Order to ‘The Good Doctor’

ABC has given new drama The Good Doctor a full-season pickup. The show is off to a strong start, drawing a 2.4 in viewers 18-49 for its opener and posting the same rating a week later.



Freddie Highmore plays a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome on The Good Doctor.



“We are thrilled to announce that we are giving our viewers additional episodes of The Good Doctor,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “We have an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, led by Freddie Highmore’s incredibly nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, and we’re confident the show will continue to captivate our audience.”



The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 ET.



The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.