ABC’s ‘The Good Doctor’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Sept. 24).

On the strength of 412.3 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Sept. 25 premiere, ABC’s The Good Doctor, starring Freddie Highmore, takes our No. 1 spot. Promo impression totals rarely surpass the quarter-billion mark, so a push this massive says a lot about how much ABC is banking on the medical drama.

NBC takes three spots in our top 5—for the return of The Voice at No. 3, the return of This Is Us at No. 4 and the premiere of The Brave at No. 5—while CBS’s Seal Team, starring David Boreanaz, is at No. 2.

For much of the summer, cable shows dominated our ranking, but with the arrival of the fall TV season, cable nets are entirely shut out of our top 5, for a change.

1) The Good Doctor, ABC

Impressions: 412,288,702

Attention Score: 80.78

Attention Index: 46 (54% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $5,503,707

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,705,043

2) Seal Team, CBS

Impressions: 181,545,839

Attention Score: 88.17

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 78%, Local 19%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $4,257,440

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $208,268

3) The Voice, NBC

Impressions: 177,455,715

Attention Score: 88.43

Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,126,692

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $838,791

4) This Is Us, NBC

Impressions: 174,498,277

Attention Score: 90.07

Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,009,412

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $639,279

5) The Brave, NBC

Impressions: 171,097,282

Attention Score: 89.01

Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,921,305

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $919,156

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).