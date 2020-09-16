ABC Gives 'Dancing With the Stars' TV's Biggest Promo Push

Sasha Farber and Justina Machado dance during the premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Sept. 14, 2020.

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 13.

On the strength of 206.9 million TV ad impressions, a promo for ABC’s Dancing With the Stars is No. 1, shifting our previous chart-topper, which promotes the “Discovery family of networks” — including Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, OWN and ID — into second place.

Cable network Fox News promotes its presidential election coverage in third place, while broadcaster Fox hypes its NFL games in fourth. Rounding out the ranking: CBS gives some love to the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards telecast.

Notably, the Dancing With the Stars spot has the highest iSpot Completion Rate (98.74) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Dancing With the Stars, ABC

Impressions: 206,906,090

Completion Rate: 98.74

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,266,682

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,088,402

2) Discovery family of networks, Discovery Inc.

Impressions: 191,603,549

Completion Rate: 98.69

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,233,162

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) It's in Your Hands, Fox News

Impressions: 182,760,580

Completion Rate: 98.62

Attention Index: 100

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $589,690

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $11,198

Impressions: 167,576,947

Completion Rate: 98.68

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 19%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,639,642

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $660,110

5) 2020 ACM Awards, CBS

Impressions: 166,335,834

Completion Rate: 97.83

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,479,936

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $292,598

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).