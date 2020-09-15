Primetime Ratings: ‘Dancing’ Premiere Gives ABC Big Win

ABC won Monday primetime easily, as the season starter for Dancing with the Stars led the Alphabets. ABC got a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was NBC at 0.5/3.

Dancing, which features Carol Baskin and Nelly among the celebrity performers, scored a 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. Last year’s premiere, with Sean Spicer, got a 1.0. Special VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out rated a 0.4.

NBC had two hours of American Ninja Warrior at 0.5, virtually flat with the season premiere’s 0.5 and 0.6, and Dateline NBC posted a level 0.4.

Univision was next at 0.4/2. La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos both got a 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion rated a 0.3. All three were flat.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo all rated a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns before Love Island shot up 33% to 0.4. A Bull repeat followed.

Fox had movie Patriot’s Day.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and Todo Por Mi Hija rated a flat 0.3. Enemigo Intimo 2 lost 33% for a 0.2.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with reruns of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.