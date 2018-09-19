ABC Gives ‘A Million Little Things’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 16).

On the strength of 313.8 million TV ad impressions, ABC tops our chart with a teaser for its family drama A Million Little Things and also snags fourth place for its comedy Single Parents. Last week’s chart-topper, a promo for Fox’s first-responder drama 9-1-1, slips to fifth place, while NBC plugs its hospital drama, New Amsterdam, in second place (up a notch from third last time).

With the exception of our new No. 3, an NFL Network promo for Thursday Night Football, traditional broadcast networks dominate the ranking.