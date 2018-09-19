ABC Gives ‘A Million Little Things’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push
B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 16).
On the strength of 313.8 million TV ad impressions, ABC tops our chart with a teaser for its family drama A Million Little Things and also snags fourth place for its comedy Single Parents. Last week’s chart-topper, a promo for Fox’s first-responder drama 9-1-1, slips to fifth place, while NBC plugs its hospital drama, New Amsterdam, in second place (up a notch from third last time).
With the exception of our new No. 3, an NFL Network promo for Thursday Night Football, traditional broadcast networks dominate the ranking.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.