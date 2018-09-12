Fox Gives ‘9-1-1’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 9).

On the strength of 392 million TV ad impressions, Fox tops our ranking with a promo for 9-1-1, its star-packed (Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Peter Krause) first-responder drama. The network also grabs second place for Rel, its new sitcom starring the show’s creator, Milton “Lil Rel” Howery.

NBC’s new hospital-centric drama, New Amsterdam, moves up to third place from fourth place last time, while FX’s Mayans MC, a Sons of Anarchy spinoff, slips from second to fourth.

Closing out the ranking: the NFL Network’s promo for Thursday Night Football.