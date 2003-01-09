ABC gets real in daytime
ABC's All My Children will mix in a reality element when characters
Greenlee Smith (Rebecca Budig) and Kendall Hart (Alicia Minshew) search for the
"Sexiest Man in America" for a new line of cosmetics.
The story arc will break the fourth wall as the two characters/actresses
travel to Panama City, Fla., for spring break to kick off the search for
contestants.
Billing it as the first soap/reality hybrid, ABC will conduct searches in
other cities, as well as accepting videotapes and photos from viewers wishing to
nominate their own candidates.
Eventually, viewers will vote for their favorites among 25 finalists, finally winnowing it to one, who will be featured on a September
episode.
The contest will be "heavily" supported by a print, radio and on-air
campaign.
ABC said if the response is good, look for similar hybrid elements in its
other soaps (General Hospital, Port Charles, One Life to
Live).
