ABC gets real in daytime

ABC's All My Children will mix in a reality element when characters

Greenlee Smith (Rebecca Budig) and Kendall Hart (Alicia Minshew) search for the

"Sexiest Man in America" for a new line of cosmetics.

The story arc will break the fourth wall as the two characters/actresses

travel to Panama City, Fla., for spring break to kick off the search for

contestants.

Billing it as the first soap/reality hybrid, ABC will conduct searches in

other cities, as well as accepting videotapes and photos from viewers wishing to

nominate their own candidates.

Eventually, viewers will vote for their favorites among 25 finalists, finally winnowing it to one, who will be featured on a September

episode.

The contest will be "heavily" supported by a print, radio and on-air

campaign.

ABC said if the response is good, look for similar hybrid elements in its

other soaps (General Hospital, Port Charles, One Life to

Live).