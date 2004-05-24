ABC Gets Extreme Win
ABC won Sunday night in the 18-49 demo primarily on the strength of a three-handkerchief episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition about a houseful of suddenly orphaned kids who got their dream house.
Makeover averaged a 5.2/14 at 8-9, good enough to power the net to a 3.7/10 in the demo for the night. The network also won at 7-8 with a 2.7/9 for the $100,000 prize edition on Funniest Home Videos.
Second for the night in the demo was Fox, wih a 3.5/10, primarily on the strength of a 4.4/10 from 8 to 9 for The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle. It's American Idol review of seasons 1-3 mustered a third-place at 9-10, with a 3.7/9.
Coming in a close third was NBC, with a 3.4/9. That came despite finishing first from 9 to 11 with Law & Order: CI (4.4/10) and Crossing Jordan (4.7/12). The problem was Dateline's third- and fourth-place finishes from 7 to 9.
CBS was fourth, with a 2.5/7 for 60 Minutes, Cold Case, and theatrical, Reversible Errors.
The WB came in fifth with Superstar, USA and the movie, Something About Mary. UPN does not program Sunday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.