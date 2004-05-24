ABC Gets Extreme Win

ABC won Sunday night in the 18-49 demo primarily on the strength of a three-handkerchief episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition about a houseful of suddenly orphaned kids who got their dream house.



Makeover averaged a 5.2/14 at 8-9, good enough to power the net to a 3.7/10 in the demo for the night. The network also won at 7-8 with a 2.7/9 for the $100,000 prize edition on Funniest Home Videos.

Second for the night in the demo was Fox, wih a 3.5/10, primarily on the strength of a 4.4/10 from 8 to 9 for The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle. It's American Idol review of seasons 1-3 mustered a third-place at 9-10, with a 3.7/9.

Coming in a close third was NBC, with a 3.4/9. That came despite finishing first from 9 to 11 with Law & Order: CI (4.4/10) and Crossing Jordan (4.7/12). The problem was Dateline's third- and fourth-place finishes from 7 to 9.

CBS was fourth, with a 2.5/7 for 60 Minutes, Cold Case, and theatrical, Reversible Errors.

The WB came in fifth with Superstar, USA and the movie, Something About Mary. UPN does not program Sunday.