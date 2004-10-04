ABC Gets Desperate Households

ABC’s highly touted Desperate Housewives proved to be the most popular ladies on TV Sunday night, beating out, among other things, a CBS film about, well, a desperate housewife.

The soapy ABC drama got off to a stunning debut with 21.3 million viewers and an 8.7 rating/21 share in adults 18-49. Overall, ABC cleaned up on Sunday night, grabbing an average 14.4 million viewers and a 5.5 rating in 18-49s at 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition scored again, pulling in 14.4 million viewers and a 5.7 in 18-49s. ABC’s other new series premiere, Boston Legal, started off strong as well, with 13.8 million viewers and a 5.0 rating in the demo, better marks than NBC’s resurgent drama, Crossing Jordan.

To win the night, ABC had to fend off strong fare from both CBS and NBC.

CBS’ Sunday Night movie, Suburban Madness, averaged about 10 million viewers and a fresh episode of Cold Case nabbed 15.5 million viewers and 3.7 rating in 18-49s.

More viewers watched Cold Case than Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, but the reality show delivered better 18-49 marks.

NBC’s ratings grew through the night. American Dreams started with a modest 7.6 million viewers and a 2.4 in 18-49s; Law & Order: Criminal Intent followed with 10.6 million viewers and a 3.5 in 18-49s. Crossing Jordan capped off the night with 12.8 million viewers and a 4.4 in 18-49s.

On the WB, Charmed drew a good crowd, with 4.5 million viewers and a 2.2 rating in 12-34 year olds. Its lead-out, Jack & Bobby, posted 2.5 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in 12-34s.

