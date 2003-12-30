Trending

ABC Gets Christmas Present from the NBA

ABC said the debut of its NBA coverage this season, a Christmas Day doubleheader, generated a 3.6 household rating and an 8 share, the best rating for that doubleheader in four years.

Compared to last year, coverage was up 3% in household rating, up 19% among men 18-34, and up 6% among men 18-49.