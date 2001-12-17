ABC gets The Chair
ABC has placed a 13-episode order for a new reality show where contestants
have to answer general-knowledge questions while controlling their heart
rates.
The series, coined The Chair, is from New Zealand production company
Touchdown Television, and it is expected for midseason.
