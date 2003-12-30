ABC Gears Up for Wild Card Saturday
ABC will air an American Football Conference/National Football Conference Wild Card National Football League playoff doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 3.
Game one, starting at 4:30 p.m., pits the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens. Game two, starting at 8 p.m., features the Dallas Cowboys against the Carolina Panthers. Both games will be broadcast in HDTV.
Mike Patrick, Joe Theismann, and Paul Maguire are the commentators for the Ravens-Titans battle. Al Michaels will call the Cowboys-Panthers matchup with his Monday Night Football partner, John Madden, providing the color.
