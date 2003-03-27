ABC, Fox to focus on scripted this fall

After a season that has seen ABC and Fox, in particular, dramatically

strengthen their schedules at times based on smash-success reality programs,

both networks told advertisers this week that they plan to back off reality next

season.

"We are not going to become over-reliant on reality," one Fox source said.

"We used reality to get us back in the female business, and American Idol

and Joe Millionaire have really done that for us. That gives us a more

balanced audience to offer to advertisers."

Fox will continue to air reality -- including a tentatively titled Junior

Idol scheduled for this summer and the return of American Idol 3 next

January -- but it is working hard on developing scripted series, as well.

"You have to use the success of your unscripted series to help you build your

scripted assets," the Fox source said.

American Idol has helped Fox to do that, with Idol driving 24

to record highs, giving That 70s Show and Bernie Mac a boost and

helping new comedy Wanda at Large premiere to some of Fox's biggest total

launch audience for a comedy in three years.

ABC plans to back off on reality and focus on comedy next year, sources said.

With comedies and The Bachelor franchises the bright spots on ABC's

schedule this year, advertisers can expect to see more of the same next year.

ABC plans to dedicate only two hours of its schedule to reality next season,

one of which will usually contain The Bachelor and its spinoffs, the

other of which could be a reality wheel for shows such as Celebrity Mole

that have performed reasonably well for the network.

ABC also plans to build more nights next fall like it built Tuesday night

this year: light comedies from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., edgier comedies from 9 p.m. to

10 p.m. and character-driven dramas at 10 p.m.

The network has had a tough time with dramas this year, failing to develop a

drama success.

ABC sources said the network feels that viewers will be ready to return to

character-driven dramas next year, with so few of them on the schedule this

year.

Even hit serialized dramas, such as NBC's The West Wing and ER,

are failing to repeat well, but that doesn't mean they don't have a place on TV,

one ABC source said.

"First and foremost, we have to get a hit show," the source said. "Once that

happens, the success of the repeats doesn't matter as much."