ABC, Fox Firm Up Pickups

Heading into this week's network upfront presentations, ABC plans to tell advertisers that it has committed to five comedies and five dramas, while Fox is looking to add four apiece.

With the caveat that schedules and pickups during upfronts are moving and malleable targets, B&C has learned that of the 14 pilots in the category, ABC is expected to tell advertisers Tuesday that it has picked up five of them: Hot Properties (Warner Bros. Television), Sons & Daughters (NBC Universal Television Studio/Broadway Video), Emily's Reasons Why Not (Sony TV/Pariah), Freddie Prince Jr. project Freddie (Warner Bros. TV/Mohawk Productions) and Crumbs (Touchstone Television).

Surprisingly, low-rated midseason entry Jake in Progress (Twentieth Century Fox Television), which has been saddled with a tough 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday assignment, is expected to return, along with Hope & Faith, George Lopez, Less than Perfect and Rodney.

That will more than likely spell the end for 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, which lost its momentum and ratings since the September 2004 death of series star John Ritter.

On the drama side, where it had been kicking the tires on 13 pilots, ABC has given series commitments to five of those as well: Invasion (Warner Bros. TV), Commander-in-Chief (Touchstone TV), Night Stalker (Touchstone TV), The Evidence (Warner Bros. TV/John Wells Prods.) and What About Brian (Touchstone TV/Bad Robot).

While Fox won't announce until Thursday, sources said Sunday that it is likely to extend series commitments to the comedies Kitchen Confidential (New Line TV/20th Century Fox TV), The War at Home (Warner Bros. TV/ Acme Prods.), The Loop (20th Century Fox TV) and Freebirds, a comedy about a young man who returns home after college.

On the drama side, Fox is said to be committed to Prison Break (20th Century Fox TV/Adelstein-Parouse Prods/Original TV), Reunion (Warner Bros. TV/ Class IV Prods.), Head Cases (20th Century Fox TV), and Bones (20th Century Fox TV).