ABC Finds End Zone on Monday

ABC notched another Monday prime time victory, thanks to a Cowboys-Eagles game on Monday Night Football.

ABC was the top broadcast network among 18- to 49-year-old viewers in prime time, averaging a 5.7 rating/15 share for the night, according to Nielsen national data.

CBS was in second place at 4.9/12, followed by NBC (3.6/9), Fox (3.2/8), The WB 1.7/4 and UPN (1.4/4).

CBS won the first hour of prime time, airing King of Queens (3.5/9) from 8-8:30 and How I Met Your Mother (3.7/9) from 8:30-9. ABC's Wife Swap was next, at 3.0/8. NBC’s Surface notched a 2.9/8, while Fox’s repeat of Prison Break scored a 2.3/6, slightly better than the two half-hour shows that normally run in the slot. (Arrested Development and Kitchen Confidential were shelved for November sweeps.) The WB aired 7th Heaven (2.0/5) and UPN broadcast One on One (1.2/3) and All of Us (1.4/3).

At 9 p.m., ABC kicked off the football game, which averaged a 7.1/18 through 11 p.m. CBS ran Two and a Half Men (5.1/12) from 9-9:30 and Out of Practice (4.2/10) from 9:30-10. Fox’s new episode of Prison Break grabbed a 4.1/10, while NBC’s Las Vegas scored a 3.6/8. The WB aired freshman sister act Related (1.2/3), and UPN aired Girlfriends (1.6/4) and Half and Half (1.5/3).

At 10 o’clock, CBS’ CSI: Miami came close to besting the second hour of ABC’s football game. The Miami investigators clocked a 6.4/15, missing the game but topping NBC’s Medium posted a 4.4/11.