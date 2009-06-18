ABC Finalizes Reorganization

ABC announced its long-expected final re-organizational structure Thursday integrating business and operational arms of ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios. The re-organization, which began back in January when network chief Stephen McPherson assumed oversight of the studio from Mark Pedowitz, is in line with the current industry trend toward operational efficiency. McPherson had stated that the network would complete the pilot season before finalizing its consolidation.

Under the new structure business affairs, business development, casting, program planning and scheduling and distribution for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios will be combined, while each will maintain separate creative teams.

Jeff Bader remains as ABC’s senior executive in charge of primetime and late-night program planning and scheduling.

He will also be responsible for facilitating and coordinating global programming, distribution and windowing strategies for all ABC Entertainment Group programs across domestic and international platforms.

Senior Vice Presidents Vicki Dummer and John Saade continue in their current roles as co-heads of alternative series, specials and late-night.

Executive VP’s Barry Jossen and Suzanne Patmore-Gibbs will continue to oversee studio creative and production and network scripted creative, respectively.

Senior VP of current drama Kim Rozenfeld will remain at the network in a production deal yet to be finalized.

ABC-Disney cut 400 jobs last January, or about 5% of its workforce, with half achieved by eliminating vacant positions. The final re-organization resulted in layoffs in the low double digits.