ABC Fills Post-MNF Lineup

ABC will slate two sitcoms and two reality shows on Monday night after Jan. 9, the last Monday Night Football game on ABC. The Monday game will move to ESPN in fall 2006.

Wife Swap remains at 8 p.m., followed by two sitcoms. The new Emily's Reasons Why Not stars Heather Graham as a young single city gal in the publishing business. Jake in Progress returns with John Stamos as a young, single city guy in the agent business.

The Bachelor will follow at 10-11 p.m.