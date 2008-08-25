ABC Fills New-Season 'Dance' Card

ABC is looking to corner the demos with its choice of the new contestants for reality competition Dancing With the Stars.

The 13 new dance competitors include 82-year-old Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman (Last Picture Show) and teenager Cody Linley from Hannah Montana (on co-owned Disney Channel).

The show is also following form with a mix of athletes, soap stars, singers and actors for its seventh season.

Also preparing to take to the dance floor for the Sept. 22 premiere are retired NFL star Warren Sapp, celebrity roast host Jeffrey Ross, actor Ted McGinley, 2008 beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor and former track star and Olympic gold medalist Maurice Greene, All My Children's Susan Lucci, actress Kim Kardashian, chef Rocco Dispirito, actress Brooke Burke, and singers Toni Braxton and ex-NSYNCer Lance Bass (NSYNC vet Joey Fatone has already been on the show).

They won't be dancing together, but it will be a reunion for Ross and Leachman. Ross hosted the recent Comedy Central roast of comedian Bob Saget, an extermely blue affair where he hammered Leachman good-naturedly over her age. "I know this is a big night because Cloris Leachman put her teeth in. Shakespeare did her in the park." And Leachman got some online buzz--Comedy Central bicycled the clip to reporters--for saying what she actually came to do at the roast. It involved a four-letter word and John Stamos (Saget's co-star in Full House), a word that will likely not be making an appearance on Dancing With the Stars anytime soon.