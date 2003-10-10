ABC Fills 8 Simple Rules Hole

Now that ABC has aired all three of John Ritter’s last episodes of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

, the network will fill the Tuesday 8 p.m. slot for the next three weeks with one 8 Simple Rules

repeat, an episode of According to Jim

and Halloween special It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

.

A news special on Ritter’s life and his final three episodes of 8 Simple Rules

have earned huge ratings for ABC in the half-hour and boosted its overall ratings on the night.

Last Tuesday night, the show scored a 7.1 rating/21 share, making it the highest-rated show in adults 18-49, with 17.7 million viewers tuning in. That gave the network second place for the night behind Fox’s coverage of the Major League Baseball playoffs.