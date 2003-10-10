ABC Fills 8 Simple Rules Hole
Now that ABC has aired all three of John Ritter’s last episodes of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter
, the network will fill the Tuesday 8 p.m. slot for the next three weeks with one 8 Simple Rules
repeat, an episode of According to Jim
and Halloween special It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
.
A news special on Ritter’s life and his final three episodes of 8 Simple Rules
have earned huge ratings for ABC in the half-hour and boosted its overall ratings on the night.
Last Tuesday night, the show scored a 7.1 rating/21 share, making it the highest-rated show in adults 18-49, with 17.7 million viewers tuning in. That gave the network second place for the night behind Fox’s coverage of the Major League Baseball playoffs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.