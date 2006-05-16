ABC Fields Team for College Ball Game

ABC has named Brent Musburger and Bob Davie as the broadcast team for the Saturday Night College Football series announced Tuesday as part of ABC’s fall schedule.

The network will air a college game on 12 Saturday nights during the football season, with telecasts beginning at 8 p.m. Last year, ABC aired four games in prime time on Saturday nights.

Joining veteran commentator Musburger and former coach Davie in the booth for certain games will be ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN’s Lisa Salters will be sideline reporter.

The series will kick off Sept. 2 with Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, followed by a Sept. 9 match-up between Ohio State and defending national champion Texas.

Much of the schedule is set, although like NBC's NFL deal, ABC can take advantage of selecting certain games later in the season.

But unlike the NFL, ABC can take advantage of regionalization since the Saturday-night broadcasts will feature split-national coverage, with multiple games in the window. That means that a game featuring USC could air on the West Coast, while a Miami matchup could air in the Southeast.

ABC and ESPN will back the new series by originating ESPN’s weekly college pre-game show, College GameDay, from the site of the first two ABC games.

The network says Saturday Night College Football is the first weekly college football prime time series.

