ABC Family’s ‘My Fake Fiance’ Is Top Movie Of Season in Women’s Demos

The premiere of My Fake Fiance, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence, on Apr. 19 brought in 1.6 million viewers among women 18-49 and 1 million for women 18-34 for ABC Family. That makes it the top TV movie of the season for W18-34 and the number one cable movie in the W18-49 demo.



The film, about a woman who comes up with a scheme to replace her stolen belongings by getting a fake engagement and registering for gifts, was the fourth highest telecast on record among A18-34 and W18-34. It ranks second among some 62 original movies produced by ABC Family since 2001.



It’s another success in key female demos for ABC Family, whose January original Another Cinderella Story was the most-watched in those demos until Sunday night.



Against the competition Sunday night, My Fake Fiance was second among W18-34, behind only ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Desperate Housewives from 8-10 p.m.