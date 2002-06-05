ABC Family's Last Resort
For the adults in the family, ABC Family has picked up reality miniseries
The Last Resort.
The five-part series takes four couples to Hawaii to patch up their
relationships or break up. It will premiere in mid-August.
The Last Resort comes from Buena Vista Productions, The Walt Disney Co.
production unit formerly headed by Angela Shapiro, ABC Family's new president.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.