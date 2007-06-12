ABC Family's Kyle XY Returns Strong in Key Demos

ABC Family's supernatural drama Kyle XY came back strong in its second season Monday night (June 11), building on its season one averages in key demos. The hour-long episode averaged 400,000 viewers in the network's target 18-34 demo, up 22% from its season one average, according to Nielsen Media Research.





Overall, Kyle drew 2.2 million viewers, slightly down from its premiere last summer and about the same as what it averaged during season one. But the performance is a success for the Disney-owned cable network for its growth in the key demographics upon which it sells advertising. Versus its season one average, Kyle's season two premiere grew 23% with women 18-34 to 263,000, 12% in women 18-49 to 548,000 and 9% in people 12-34 to 845,000.





Kyle should see a boost after this Friday when the season premiere repeats on the ABC broadcast network, which plans to rerun all episodes this season. The show debuted on ABC Family last June to the cable network’s best-ever numbers at the time - 2.6 million total viewers - and then doubled that with a repeat on ABC four days later. The double-play helped Kyle grow throughout its run on ABC Family to finish the season with 3 million viewers for the finale.