ABC Family, US Weekly join forces
ABC Family is turning to celebrity magazine US Weekly for the latest news on
entertainment, fashion and celebrity.
Beginning June 16, US Weekly is contributing nightly one-minute shorts
to ABC Family.
The spots, dubbed "Give US a Minute," air hourly from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
on ABC Family and draw from the latest issue of US
Weekly.
