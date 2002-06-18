ABC Family tries an Ozzy

First, MTV: Music Television made a family sitcom out of rocker Ozzy

Osbourne's home life.

Now ABC Family wants to turn an average Joe and his brood into a family

comedy. To that end, the Walt Disney Co.-owned channel is hatching reality

series My Life is a Sitcom.

The 13-episode series will begin with producers searching for the right

American family to inspire a TV show. The chosen family will travel to Los

Angeles to help cast, set and outfit the actors that will play each family

member in the sitcom.

The series will end with an airing of the pilot episode.

My Life is a Sitcom debuts in January 2003.