ABC Family tries an Ozzy
First, MTV: Music Television made a family sitcom out of rocker Ozzy
Osbourne's home life.
Now ABC Family wants to turn an average Joe and his brood into a family
comedy. To that end, the Walt Disney Co.-owned channel is hatching reality
series My Life is a Sitcom.
The 13-episode series will begin with producers searching for the right
American family to inspire a TV show. The chosen family will travel to Los
Angeles to help cast, set and outfit the actors that will play each family
member in the sitcom.
The series will end with an airing of the pilot episode.
My Life is a Sitcom debuts in January 2003.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.