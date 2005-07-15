ABC Family Slates 2 New Flicks

Hot off rolling out a pair of scripted series this summer – its first ever, ABC Family will keep the originals coming with two movies later this year.

If Only tells the story of a couple who get to re-live a day in which they fought, leading to the girlfriend’s death in a car accident.

The film, directed by Hope & Faith’s Gil Junger, will star Jennifer Love Hewitt and Paul Nicholls (Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason) and premiere Jan. 2006.

Same as it Never Was (working title) chronicles a self-absorbed college student saddled with the responsibility of raising her step-sister when her father and step-mother die.

The film will star Hewitt's Party of Five cast-mate, Lacey Chabert, and Jake in Progress’s Wendie Malick and is directed by The O.C.’s Steve Robman. Production begins later this month in New Orleans and the film is slated for April 2006.

ABC Family averaged 985,000 total viewers in prime during second quarter, up 6 percent from the year before.

The first of its two summer scripted series, Wildfire, bowed in June. The second, Beautiful People, is set for August. Other summer offerings include Venus & Serena: For Real, a reality series on the tennis star sisters set to premiere July 20.

