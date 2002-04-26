ABC Family scraps upfront shindig
ABC Family is skipping its scheduled upfront presentation, originally planned for April
30 in New York.
The network's new president, Angela Shapiro, decided instead to make individual
presentations to ad buyers.
ABC Family had planned a press breakfast and an evening bash for advertisers
and buyers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.