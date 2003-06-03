ABC Family scores with teens
Finally, ABC Family can report some good ratings news.
After one week on the air, the network's new afternoon teen block is scoring with
fickle teen viewers.
The block -- anchored by two originals, The Brendon Leonard Show and
Switched -- averaged a 1.3 rating with teens 12-17, up 86% from the
previous four weeks, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Overall, the teen shows, which run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., averaged a 0.5
rating, up 25%.
In May, ABC Family averaged a 0.5 rating in prime, off 29% from a year before. Last week, though, ratings perked up to a 0.7 average.
