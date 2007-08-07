ABC Family Scores with Fallen

ABC Family's two-part follow-up to last year's special, Fallen, scored for the network.





Part two, which premiered Saturday, Aug. 4, from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., ranked first among basic-cable networks in its time period with the adults 18-34 demo, drawing an average 424,000, and with adults 18-49, averaging 989,000, according to Nielsen Media Research.





Part three, which ran Sunday, Aug. 5, from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., ranked second among basic-cable networks with adults 18-49, averaging 1.4 million (first that night in the demo was feature film Rush Hour 2 on TBS).





Fallen's third installment also posted the network's best-ever delivery with men 18-49 in five years (650,000).





The trilogy premiered last July to an average 2.55 million total viewers. Part two drew 1.7 million total viewers and Part three drew 2.3 million. The franchise -- which focused on an 18-year-old half-angel/half-human -- was left open-ended, and ABC Family executives have not said whether they plan to renew it.





Elsewhere in cable ratings, non-ad-supported Disney Channel ranked first for the week ending Aug. 5, averaging 2.97 million total viewers during primetime. It was followed by USA Network with 2.58 million, TNT with 2.37 million, TBS with 1.7 million, Fox News Channel with 1.67 million and FX with 1.53 million.