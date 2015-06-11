ABC Family Orders Pilot of Drama ‘Stay’

As part of an effort to double its original programming over the next four years, ABC Family announced Thursday it has greenlit production on a pilot of one-hour drama Stay.

The thriller joins previously announced pilot orders for Gorgeous Morons and Beyond.

Stay follows a recently widowed police detective and his two daughters who are stranded at a hotel and must solve the hotel’s mysteries to escape.

“Stay is an emotionally-powerful story about a fractured family, who comes back together under the most unexpected of circumstances,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, ABC Family. “Stay is a haunting and surprising ride that we are excited to bring to life.”

The series is written and executive produced by Spenser Cohen, with Anna Halberg and Jon Turteltaub also executive producing. Turteltaub will direct the pilot.