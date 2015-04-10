ABC Family Orders Pilots from Tim Kring, ‘Office’ Trio

ABC Family made a pair of pilot orders on Friday, picking up entries for comedy Gorgeous Morons and drama Beyond.

Gorgeous Morons, cocreated by The Office’s Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, is a multicam half-hour about two brothers who find their lives rocked by their new brainy female roommate. Former Office writer Danny Chun is penning the script and will executive producer alongside Eisenberg and Stupnitsky. Gorgous Morons is from ABC Signature Studios.

The supernatural drama Beyond centers on a young man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers new supernatural abilities that propel him into the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. The one-hour drama is created, written and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf with Tim Kring, Zak Kadison, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.