ABC Family Orders More Greek, Picks Up Samurai Girl

ABC Family ordered a second season of its top-rated series, Greek, and also gave the green-light to miniseries Samurai Girl.

Greek is the network’s top show in the 18-49 demo. ABC Family picked up 12 episodes, which will begin production in April for a fall debut.

Samurai Girl, based on a series of young-adult novels, follows the story of a young woman who discovers that her adopted father is the head of the Yakuza and may have had her brother murdered. She joins with friends to become a samurai and fight the Yakuza empire.

All six hours of Samurai Girl will air the course of a themed weekend in August, following themed weekends the network has produced around other franchises.