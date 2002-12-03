ABC Family offers enhanced Bachelor
Another enhanced version of ABC's hit reality romance, The Bachelor, is
returning to ABC Family Dec. 29 through Jan. 4.
ABC Family will reair the first five episodes sprinkled with insights from
the bachelor, Aaron Buerge.
After replaying the hour-long sixth episode, ABC Family is offering up a
one-hour special, Women Tell All, with the bachelorettes dishing about the
show.
The two-hour finale will play Jan. 4.
This is the second time ABC Family has offered a second helping of The
Bachelor.
Last summer, ABC Family repurposed the first edition of The Bachelor
-- also with some fresh footage -- and nabbed an average 0.9 rating.
