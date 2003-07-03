ABC Family includes Wife and Kids
ABC Family has picked up the cable rights to co-owned Buena Vista
Television’s My Wife and Kids, where it will air starting in 2008.
License fees for the show are around $315,000 per episode, which could total
nearly $52 million.
My Wife and Kids premiered on ABC in 2001 and goes into national
syndication in fall 2005, where, so far, Buena Vista has cleared it in 75% of the
country.
By the time ABC Family can air the show in 2008, at least 154 episodes will
have been produced, with 22 shows typically comprising a full-season order.
ABC Family’s contract allows it to purchase up to 165 episodes of the
half-hour show.
