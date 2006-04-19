ABC Family Hits the Beach

ABC Family will debut Fremantlemedia's young-targeted prime time soap, Falcon Beach, on June 5.

As advertised when the cable net bought into the show a year ago, the Canadian teen drama, which is co-produced by ABC Family USA, will kick off the cable net's "Summer Blast"-branded programming. A second season of the show will begin filming in Candada this summer.

Falcon Beach looks at the lives and loves of hot young hunks and hunkettes in a fictional waterfront town on the banks of Lake Winnipeg. Sample synopsis of the soon-to-be ABC Family drama: "Palmer puts the squeeze on Tanya in order to nail Lane."

