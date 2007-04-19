ABC Family Gets Animated

ABC Family has greenlighted its first animated series. Half-hour Slacker Cats, the story of two lazy feline pals, will debut in Aug. during prime, as part of an ambitious summer slate that also includes previously announced new series Greek, the second season of Kyle XY and four new hours of angel miniseries Fallen.



Network president Paul Lee is expected to announce the cable network's summer and fall programming plans at an upfront presentation in New York Friday morning. Lee was also set to announce that the network has acquired the Tom Bergeron-hosted episodes of America's Funniest Home Videos for an October premiere and That 70's Show for a 2008 premiere.



Millennial-targeting Family has steadily increased its stable of originals over the past few years and earned its highest ever ratings for Kyle XY last summer. The ABC/Disney-owned cable channel finished first quarter, 2007 with its best ever ratings - 1.07 million total viewers in prime, up 2% from a year earlier, according to Nielsen Media Research.



Kyle will return June 11 at 8 p.m. with 13 new episodes. Greek, which focuses on fraternity/sorority life at a fictional university,is slated for July and Fallen for three nights from August 3-5.



Family also has ambitious plans for carrying originals into the fall and winter. Cop drama Lincoln Heights returns for a second season in September and Wildfire comes back for a fourth season in January. The network also plans a tenth installment of its annual 25 Days of Christmas programming stunt, a perennial ratings powerhouse. This December, the family-focused month of Christmas movies will include two original movie premieres - Snow Globe and Holiday in Handcuffs.