ABC Family-EchoStar hearing postponed
The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC Family and EchoStar Communications Corp. have
another week to hammer out a new carriage agreement.
A hearing before U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, originally scheduled for
Monday, was moved to next Monday (March 18) as the two sides try to negotiate a
settlement out of court.
International Family Entertainment Inc., the corporate entity that controls
ABC Family, sued EchoStar to keep the direct-broadcast satellite provider from
pulling the network off its Dish Network.
EchoStar had threatened to discontinue the channel Jan. 1, but a temporary
injunction has prevented that move so far.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.