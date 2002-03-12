ABC Family-EchoStar hearing postponed

The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC Family and EchoStar Communications Corp. have

another week to hammer out a new carriage agreement.

A hearing before U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, originally scheduled for

Monday, was moved to next Monday (March 18) as the two sides try to negotiate a

settlement out of court.

International Family Entertainment Inc., the corporate entity that controls

ABC Family, sued EchoStar to keep the direct-broadcast satellite provider from

pulling the network off its Dish Network.

EchoStar had threatened to discontinue the channel Jan. 1, but a temporary

injunction has prevented that move so far.