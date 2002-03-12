Trending

ABC Family-EchoStar hearing postponed

By

The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC Family and EchoStar Communications Corp. have
another week to hammer out a new carriage agreement.

A hearing before U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, originally scheduled for
Monday, was moved to next Monday (March 18) as the two sides try to negotiate a
settlement out of court.

International Family Entertainment Inc., the corporate entity that controls
ABC Family, sued EchoStar to keep the direct-broadcast satellite provider from
pulling the network off its Dish Network.

EchoStar had threatened to discontinue the channel Jan. 1, but a temporary
injunction has prevented that move so far.