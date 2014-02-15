ABC Family Cancels 'Ravenswood'

ABC Family confirmed Friday night that it will not renew drama series Ravenswood. The final episode of the 10-episode first season aired Feb. 4.

A spinoff of Pretty Little Liars, Ravenswood received a series order from ABC Family last March. Executive producers were I. Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick, Joseph Dougherty and Leslie Morgenstein. Like Pretty Little Liars, Ravenswood was produced by Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television.