ABC Family Orders 'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Series

ABC Family has greenlit Pretty Little Liars spinoff

series Ravenswood and renewed the flagship PLL for a fifth

season, the network said Tuesday. The new drama will premiere in October

following the annual Pretty Little Liars Halloween episode.



Ravenswood is from PLL executive producers I.

Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick, Joseph Dougherty and Leslie Morgenstein and

focuses on a town not far from the fictional home base of the original series,

where five strangers find themselves connected by a fatal curse and must dig

into the town's mysterious history.



Pretty Little Liars is ABC Family's top-rated series;

its season three finale drew 2.08 million viewers 12-34 on March 19. Its fourth

season premieres on Tuesday, June 11.





Both series are produced by Alloy Entertainment

in association with Warner Horizon Television.