ABC Family Orders 'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Series
ABC Family has greenlit Pretty Little Liars spinoff
series Ravenswood and renewed the flagship PLL for a fifth
season, the network said Tuesday. The new drama will premiere in October
following the annual Pretty Little Liars Halloween episode.
Ravenswood is from PLL executive producers I.
Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick, Joseph Dougherty and Leslie Morgenstein and
focuses on a town not far from the fictional home base of the original series,
where five strangers find themselves connected by a fatal curse and must dig
into the town's mysterious history.
Pretty Little Liars is ABC Family's top-rated series;
its season three finale drew 2.08 million viewers 12-34 on March 19. Its fourth
season premieres on Tuesday, June 11.
Both series are produced by Alloy Entertainment
in association with Warner Horizon Television.
