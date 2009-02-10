ABC Family Bringing Back 'Secret Life of the American Teenager'

ABC Family has given The Secret Life of the American Teenager a second season pickup.

The decision isn't exactly a surprise, as the premiere season was the most successful new show launch in the cable network's history, and one of the top rated programs on all of cable. The series was tops on all of television in the F12-34 demo, and even bested new episodes of The CW's Gossip Girl head-to-head since moving into that time period last month.

The network has given Secret Life a 24 episode order for season two, which is tentatively slated for this summer.

"The Secret Life of the American Teenager has really struck a chord not just with our millennial audience, but with viewers across the board," said Kate Juergens, Executive Vice President, Original Series Programming & Development, ABC Family. "We're delighted to announce the series will return. The success of this show goes directly to creator Brenda Hampton's telling of this heartfelt story, and is backed by the standout performances of our talented cast."

The series focuses on the relationships between family and friends and how they deal with an unexpected teen pregnancy.