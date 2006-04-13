ABC Family and VH1 Return Series for New Seasons

Two successful cable originals will be back for new seasons. ABC Family picked up equestrian drama Wildfire for a third season of 13 hour-long episodes and VH1 renewed reality dating series Flavor of Love for a second season of ten hour-long episodes.

Wildfire, a ranch-based series about a troubled teen trying to turn her life around, will begin production this summer in New Mexico. The show, from Lionsgate, has been a solid performer for ABC Family in its first two seasons – increasing year-to-year time period ratings. One of the network’s first ever scripted originals, Wildfire has also given Family the opportunity to put a series of its own on iTunes and other digital platforms.

Separately, VH1 is hunting for a new crop of female contestants to fight for the affection of rapper Flava Flav. The show, from Mindless Entertainment/51 Pictures is the brainchild of Mark Cronin and Cris Abrego, who have worked with Flav on several VH1 reality shows. Last month’s 90-minute finale of Flavor of Love’s first season gave VH1 its best ever rating with adults 18-49 – a 3.51 – but apparently not a love connection for Flav; he and finalist Hoopz have parted ways.