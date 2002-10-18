ABC Family adds Bonnie , Perfect

ABC Family will kick off its new Saturday-night block of repurposed ABC

comedies with encores of Life with Bonnie and Less Than Perfect four days after episodes air on ABC. For now, movies will provide the

lead-in and lead-out.

ABC Family created the block, dubbed "ABC Plus," as part of a new strategy to

woo younger viewers with comedies and reality shows. Angela Shapiro, ABC

Family's new president, plans to use a mix of ABC reruns and original fare.

Shapiro had hoped to run That Was Then in the block, but ABC canceled

the show. She was also angling for 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage

Daughter, but the deal didn't happen. The ABC Plus block kicks off Oct.

28.