ABC Family Acquires Off-Net Rights to Final 'Gilmore Girls' Season

ABC Family will bring the seventh and final season of the Warner Bros. Television series Gilmore Girls to the network.

The network currently has the off-network rights to the series’ first six seasons and will now have cable rights to repeat the complete Gilmore Girls collection.

Gilmore Girls ran on The WB from 2000-2006, with the last season airing on The CW in 2006-2007.

“ABC Family has been a great home to Gilmore Girls, and we are pleased to announce this deal to bring the seventh and concluding season to the network,” said Warner Brothers Domestic Television Distribution President Ken Werner in a statement.

ABC Family will premiere the seventh season in June.