ABC Falls Into Parent Trap

Touchstone Television and Tollin/Robbins Productions are teaming up with ABC to remake 1961 feature hit The Parent Trap as a television series.

The Parent Trap featured Hayley Mills, Maureen O'Hara and Brian Keith in its original version, which was a hit for Disney. The film was remade in 1998, starring Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson.

In the films, Mills and Lohan each played dual roles, but in the television version, two divorced parents will deal with the challenges of raising identical twins while being anything but identical themselves.

Tollin/Robbins is searching nationwide for identical twins to play the kids. Don Beck of ABC's 8 Simple Rules is on board to write and executive produce, while Brian Robbins, Mike Tollin, Joe Davola will also executive produce. Tollin/Robbins also is developing drama The Kennedys for next fall with ABC and Touchstone.