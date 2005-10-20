ABC Extends Invasion

One day after the unsurprising decision to pick up Commander in Chief, ABC has also ordered a full season of Wednesday night thriller Invasion.

While the show about the strange aftermath of a hurricane has consistently won its 10 p.m. time slot in the adult 18-49 demo against veterans such as NBC’s Law & Order and CBS’ CSI: NY, it has had only modest retention of the huge audience for lead-in Lost.

According to the overnights this week, Invasion held onto just 54% of its Lost lead-in with adults 18-49.

The show was created by Shaun Cassidy, and is from Shaun Cassidy Productions and Warner Bros. Television Production.