ABC Extends Invasion
By Ben Grossman
One day after the unsurprising decision to pick up Commander in Chief, ABC has also ordered a full season of Wednesday night thriller Invasion.
While the show about the strange aftermath of a hurricane has consistently won its 10 p.m. time slot in the adult 18-49 demo against veterans such as NBC’s Law & Order and CBS’ CSI: NY, it has had only modest retention of the huge audience for lead-in Lost.
According to the overnights this week, Invasion held onto just 54% of its Lost lead-in with adults 18-49.
The show was created by Shaun Cassidy, and is from Shaun Cassidy Productions and Warner Bros. Television Production.
